CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A national virtual All Veterans Job Fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to a press release from Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary®, 20 employers from a range of industries will be there looking to fill entry-level to senior management positions. There will also be career counseling and resume assistance available, and veterans can network with each other and military personnel, get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

DAV’s website shows the United States Capitol Police, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation are among the registered exhibitors. Click here to see the rest.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. according to the release and is free to attend.

Click here to register for the online event. Click here to see more resources that DAV offers veterans and their families.