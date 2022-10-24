CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve have a chance to apply for a variety of construction, medical, administrative and logistics jobs on Tuesday.
Attendees will also be able to receive employment assistance, career counseling and resume assistance as well as network with fellow veterans and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, all for free.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® are hosting the virtual job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.
This week’s exhibitors, according to RecruitMilitary®’s page for the event, include:
- FedEx Ground
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- Gordon Food Service
- Memphis Police Department
- Kool Pak LLC
- Leidos
- Avantor
- Union Pacific Railroad
- Troops into Transportation
- Onto Innovation
- pcg
- Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores
- General Dynamics Information Tech (GDIT)
- Amentum
- Ross Stores, Inc.
- Chewy
- Lumen Technologies
- Albertsons
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a General Dynamics Company
- General Dynamics Land Systems
- Mohawk Industries
The job fair is part of DAV’s employment initiative effort—started in 2014—to sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs for veterans this year.
Click here to register for the job fair. Click here to access free resources for veterans and their families.