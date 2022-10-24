CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve have a chance to apply for a variety of construction, medical, administrative and logistics jobs on Tuesday.

Attendees will also be able to receive employment assistance, career counseling and resume assistance as well as network with fellow veterans and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, all for free.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® are hosting the virtual job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

This week’s exhibitors, according to RecruitMilitary®’s page for the event, include:

FedEx Ground

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Gordon Food Service

Memphis Police Department

Kool Pak LLC

Leidos

Avantor Union Pacific Railroad

Troops into Transportation

Onto Innovation

pcg

Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores

General Dynamics Information Tech (GDIT)

Amentum Ross Stores, Inc.

Chewy

Lumen Technologies

Albertsons

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a General Dynamics Company

General Dynamics Land Systems

Mohawk Industries

The job fair is part of DAV’s employment initiative effort—started in 2014—to sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs for veterans this year.

Click here to register for the job fair. Click here to access free resources for veterans and their families.