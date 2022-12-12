CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A free job fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The virtual event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is being held by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary®. According to RecruitMilitary’s website, more than 50 employers will be there, including John Deere, the Federal Protective Service, Ross Stores Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy.

In addition to the job fair, attendees will have the chance to benefit from career counseling and resume assistance services, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance. All of those services are free.

Click here to register for the job fair.