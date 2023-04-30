CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Employers and job seekers are being asked to register for WorkForce West Virginia’s statewide virtual job fair on May 3, from 12-3 p.m.

According to a release from WorkForce West Virginia, job seekers will be able to engage in live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers. Those attending are asked to “dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.”

“We have been thrilled with the success of these Job Fairs,” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said. “Since we launched this initiative, we have seen more than 3,500 West Virginians register for these job fairs and more than 1,600 resumes submitted.”

A Job Seeker Training video, list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in can be found on the event portal. Job seekers can register here.

Visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov to learn more about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs.