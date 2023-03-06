MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students, graduates and other community members will soon have the chance to participate in West Virginia Junior College’s (WVJC) Career Fair.

WVJC Career Fair poster (WVJC Image)

Running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 10, the free event will be held at West Virginia Junior College, located at 148 Willey St, Morgantown, WV 26505, according to a WVJC release.

Participating job-seekers should dress in business attire and have multiple copies of their resume with them.

According to the release, “there are estimated to be more than 15 employers who will be participating,” including WVU Medicine, Davis Health System, Mon Health Medical Center and Manpower.

For more information, you can contact Lakelyn Denny at lakelyn.denny@wvjc.edu or 724-710-4411.