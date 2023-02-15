BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wednesday morning, the Meadowbrook Mall made the long awarded announcement that Boscov’s department store is opening a 151,000 square foot store. Whether you’re disappointed or excited about the fall 2023 opening, Boscov’s will completely change the Meadowbrook Mall as locals know it.

A release sent after the announcement says that Boscov’s plans to hire more than 250 workers for its new store in Bridgeport, and it won’t just be the usual cashiers. Departments from toys, to clothes to a “huge full-service candy department” will all be fully staffed. “We still believe in having both a knowledgeable sales staff providing genuine service,” said CEO Jim Boscov. So it’s probably safe to say that this new but “traditional” Boscov’s store will probably not have self-checkout registers.

The massive store will take the space of more than a dozen former mall stores, according to a press release, and will offer services like year-round gift wrapping and a “fun” shopping experience.

As of Wednesday, 12 News could not find any job listings for the Boscov’s store, and a new study suggests that the hiring struggle could be high.

According to a recent WalletHub study, employers in West Virginia have the second-largest hiring struggle in the United States. The study said that last month (January), the job openings rate was more than 9% in West Virginia, which was the highest in the country.

If you’re still wondering “what the heck is Boscov’s?” you’re not alone. The CEO answered that exact question and gives a walk through of an existing store in this YouTube video.