CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eager employers and job seekers are encouraged to attend WorkForce West Virginia’s next Statewide Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“In today’s competitive job market, these virtual job fairs are a valuable resource for anyone looking to take the next step in their career or grow their business,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Since we’ve started offering these monthly events, nearly 2,300 West Virginia job seekers and nearly 1,200 employers have attended, with more than 2,500 resumes submitted through the platform.”

Participants can apply, live chat, video chat and interview through Virtual Booths. They should dress professionally and have a clean background.

“These Statewide Virtual Job Fairs are an essential tool for both job seekers and employers because they provide a unique opportunity for West Virginia job seekers to connect with potential employers from the comfort of their own homes while allowing employers to tap into a diverse pool of talent from across the state,” said James Bailey, secretary of the WV Department of Commerce.

To register for the Aug. 2 event as a jobseeker, click here. Job seekers can also check out a Job Seeker Training video and a list of participating employers on the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal.

To learn more about WorkForce West Virginia and the virtual job fairs, visit the WorkForce website.