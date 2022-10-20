CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia has announced the dates for its next Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

During the virtual job fair, job seekers will be able to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers. The next event will be on Nov. 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

Both employers and job seekers but register at this link. Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. Job seekers should dress professionally and have a clutter-free background in case an employer requests a video interview.

“We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.”