CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Employers and job-seekers can look forward to WorkForce West Virginia’s upcoming virtual job fair on Wednesday.

While the core event runs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 5, job-seekers may still access booths and upload resumes until 5 p.m., July 7. Job-seekers also get early access to booths as of July 3.

The event is an opportunity for prospective West Virginia employers and job-seekers to match up through a virtual platform. Participants can expect real-time text chat, direct camera interviews and pre-recorded video questions.

Registered organizations will present themselves as either an employer (offering jobs) or a service provider (assisting job-seekers).

To see job postings, upload resumes and apply for positions, job-seekers must register here.