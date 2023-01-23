CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is offering a paid opportunity for students working towards their bachelor’s degree.

According to transportation.wv.gov, the WVDOH Co-op program exists to provide students with hands-on practical experiences in the field of transportation.

Students selected will work as temporary, full-time employees, earning between $2,037-$2,990 per month based on college credit hours completed and the number of previous co-ops worked.

The opportunities available are for students in Engineering, Accounting, Information Technology, and Environmental Resources. Assignment details for each program, as well as a link to the application, can be found here.

WVDOH requires that all engineering applicants must have completed at least one year of a relevant four-year program. They must also maintain a 2.0 grade point average and be enrolled full-time in school.

Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2023.