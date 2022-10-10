CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has sent out a call for new equipment operators and safety workers in 10 West Virginia counties.

District 9 – Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A hiring event at 3121 Main St., E., Oak Hill, for Fayette County, Nicholas County and Corridor L. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.



District 9 – Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second hiring event at 146 Stonehouse Road, Lewisburg, for Greenbrier County, Monroe County and Interstate-64 Harts Run. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.



District 6 – Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A six-county hiring event at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock and Wetzel counties. District 6 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 equipment operators and Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainees.



Those participating in the hiring events must bring a valid driver’s license and will be interviewed on the spot. Staff will also be on hand to assist with the application process. Online applicants can apply at the WVDOT Careers page. For more information, you can call 304-558-3111.

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., secretary of the WVDOT.