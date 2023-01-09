CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) said it’s actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties.

According to a press release sent by the WVDOT, Harrison and Monongalia counties are looking to fill Transportation Worker 1 and 2, Equipment Operators and Transportation Worker 2 and 3 Mechanics positions.

The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Jan. 19 that will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the District 4 headquarters at 2460 Murphy’s Run Rd. in Bridgeport.

Jobseekers may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. A valid driver’s license will be necessary at the hiring event, and interviews may be offered on the spot, according to the release.