Keep 12 News

DIRECTV ABRUPTLY REMOVED WBOY 12 NEWS FROM THEIR LINEUP. CALL 855-937-9469 NOW AND TELL DIRECTV TO RETURN WBOY 12 NEWS. CALL 855-937-9469 NOW AND TELL DIRECTV TO BRING BACK WBOY 12 NEWS.

Q&A:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers lost their WBOY 12 News NBC & ABC at 2:00 a.m. local time on July 4, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the television provider the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the north central West Virginia area.

Q: Are we still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV decides not to carry your local WBOY 12 News, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, America’s Got Talent, Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice on 12 News NBC as well as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family on Your ABC.

Q: Where will WBOY programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9469 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.