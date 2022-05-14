JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Rock Springs Tavern Held it’s 3rd Annual Ramp Dinner in Jane Lew on Saturday.

This ramp dinner is a fundraiser to help raise money for suicide prevention organizations, the dinner features ramps, ham, bacon, potato’s, beans, cornbread, and various desserts.

All items were donated by the local community for a 50/50 drawing, raffles, and a silent auction,

“The amount of people who have come out today and a lot of them have come out for the ramps and the connection that they make when they are here, because they may have not been able to talk about how suicide has touched their life or their struggles with their own mental health, this gives them a safe space to do that and feel like they are not alone,” said Amanda Farley, Regional Director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention W.Va. Chapter.

The Rock Springs Tavern’s goal for this year is to hit $20,000, last year they raised over $13,000 for suicide prevention.

Governor Jim Justice sent a thank you letter for all the hard work Rock Springs Tavern does to raise money for suicide prevention. All proceeds raised from today’s event goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If you need to talk to someone, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. To text a trained crisis counselor for free, you can text TALK to 741741.

For more information of suicide prevention with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention click here.

If you have an emergency, dial 911.