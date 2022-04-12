ROANOKE, W.Va. – The Lewis County Community Foundation hosted a free interactive Capacity Building Workshop at the Stonewall Resort for Lewis County non-profits on Tuesday.

The Lewis County Community Foundation and the Pallottine Foundation shared information in the workshop event and helped various non-profits go through the application process for grants available.

These organizations also learned how to prepare and write an effective grant proposal, which will help the non-profits get approved and receive funding.

“It’s always fulfilling when your able to provide some support that helps the community and helps people address whatever challenges they face or whatever opportunities they may have as well so, we are glad to be here and glad to make more connections in Lewis County,” said Marion Clowes, Associate Director for the Parkersburg Community Foundation.

Not only that, but the West Virginia Nonprofit Association lead workshop participants in assessing their individual organizational needs with the results compiled into a final discussion.

This allowed the non-profits to become more aware of their own needs by helping them learn strengths and weaknesses of peer organizations and to understand similarities of training needs.

