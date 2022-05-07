WESTON, W.Va. – Hallowspring was created by a few horror loving people who came together to hold this event halfway to Halloween. Lewis County Park in Weston hosted Hallowspring from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 7.

A few vendors didn’t make it because of the rain, but that didn’t stop everyone. Nearly 40 vendors made up the artisan market, and they all had candy for trick-or-treaters. There was a costume contest, a magic show and a circus act. Instead of pumpkins, there’s a watermelon monster carving contest, and the first place winner got a $100 cash prize.

“Well, we have Christmas in July, so why not have a second Halloween? This is just a fun place, this has nothing to do with religion, politics, anything like that, we are just people that love to dress up and have fun. We’ve got vendors that have come from all over the state, the overwhelming amount of support that we have has been an amazing blessing,” said Gwendolyn Blake, event co-planner.

To finish the night, there was going to be a movie shown, but due to weather, the movie was cancelled.