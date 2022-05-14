WESTON, W.Va. – The Weston Town Hub kicked-off the ‘Second Saturday’ street fair in Weston on Saturday morning.

‘Second Saturday’ is where any business or community member can setup for free in downtown Weston, at the corner of Main Avenue & First Street, and sell items to the community on the second Saturday of each month.

The owners of Weston Town Hub wanted to expand the options available downtown and hope to bring more people to Weston.

“What we noticed is once we bring people downtown, they then walk over to the furniture center, down to the jewelry store, and then the restaurants, and it just started bringing people back into our town and helps the whole entire community downtown,” said Ashley Montgomery, Owner of Weston Town Hub.

The Weston Town Hub is known as ‘our downtown front porch,’ cause it’s a place where people can meet and greet. It holds this event on every second Saturday each month in downtown Weston from May-October.

The next event to be held at the Weston Town Hub is the Weston Carp Festival & Second Saturday Street Fair on June 11.

To find out more information about the Weston Town Hub, visit their website here.

For more information on upcoming events, check out their Facebook group here.