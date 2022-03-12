WESTON, W.Va. – Due to the snow storm, the Second Saturday Street Fair event in Weston, scheduled for March 12, has been cancelled.

Each month, there is a street fair at the Weston Town Hub on the corner of First Street and Main Avenue. However, fairs for January and February were cancelled because of the weather conditions, leaving the next one scheduled to also be cancelled for the same reason.

“We were looking forward to coming together on the Front Porch in downtown Weston for the first Second Saturday Street Fair of 2022, today. However, the snow and cold temperatures were not in our favor. Can’t wait until April 9th to gather with community members and support family-owned businesses, food trucks, and hear live music during our free monthly event,” said Ashely Montgomery, Owner of the Weston Town Hub.

Members of Lewis County are working together with Montgomery to continue hosting events for the community.