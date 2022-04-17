WESTON, W.Va. – The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum held it’s 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday.

This year, the Easter egg hunt had 14,000 Easter eggs with about 400 children in attendance. There were four designated areas for children ages, 0-2, 3-6, 7-10, and an area for special needs children.

Not only that, but kids could meet and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.















































TALA Easter egg hunt 2022 photos. (WBOY Images.)

“I want to thank everybody for coming out today it warms our hearts that so many people in the community can join us for Easter,” said Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, Operations Manager at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

After all the eggs were collected, the asylum handed out toys to the children as they left the event. The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum features 25 brand new museum rooms and offers tours six days a week.

The hours and days open for the Asylum are:

Monday- Closed.

Tuesday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Saturday- 10:00-6:00 p.m.

Sunday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

To find out more or to book a tour of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum click here.