Agencies gather at WVU pedestrian summit to discuss pedestrian safety

A three-day pedestrian summit wrapped up in Morgantown Thursday afternoon.

Several national, state and local agencies gathered together trying to find ways to make the streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

The group walked the streets on Wednesday gathering data for evaluation.

West Virginia University student body president, Kate Dye, said this is the first time such a diverse group has gotten together to address the problems.

“As a student that is what really gives us a lot of hope because of all the issues we’ve had over the last couple of years and the tragedies we’ve had with pedestrian accidents,” said Dye. “So, I think this is the first time all these entities have gotten together because they do so much individually, but to really have change we have to work together.”

Dye said plans are already on the way to make some improvements to crosswalks before August 1.