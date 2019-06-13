Canaan Valley Resort hosts “Connecting Communities through Energy Conference”

The West Virginia Office of Energy held the annual “Connecting Communities through Energy Conference” on Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County.

Wednesday was the final day of the two day meeting, which was focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and alternative fuel transportation.

The purpose of the conference is to bring people together to share ideas and come up with solutions on how to use all forms of energy to further grow the state’s economy.

“Obviously, we have a mix of everything and I know we are typically a fossil fuel heavy state and I think its important to recognize these other sectors that we’ve talked about renewable and energy efficiency and how we can work collaboratively together to advance energy in the state” said Tiffany Bailey of West Virginia Office of Energy.

Those in attendance included economic developers, energy providers, trainer of energy efficiency and colleges offering energy related majors.