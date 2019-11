CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie E. Tennant announced that she is launching a campaign to serve in that position again. Tennant, a Democrat, was twice elected to serve as Secretary of State in 2008 and 2012.

Over the next year, Secretary Tennant will travel the state and meet with West Virginians and listen to their ideas and concerns, while sharing her vision and record, and ensuring government is accessible to all West Virginians.