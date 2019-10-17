First snowfall of the season hits Snowshoe

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – It’s beginning to look a lot like winter for an area of West Virginia as Snowshoe Mountain received their first snowfall of the season last night.

“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”

The snow dusting happened along the mountain’s 4,848′ summit. Snowshoe will be cranking up their state-of-the-art snow making system close to November 1 in preparation for the upcoming ski season.

They also plan to open for the 2019-2020 winter season on November 22, weather permitting.

Here are some of the events happening this winter season:

November 22 | Opening Day

December 13 | Opening Day for Silver Creek and Coca-Cola Tubing Park

December 14 | Winter Brewfest

December 15 | WV Ski Free Day

March 7-8 | Homegrown Music Festival

March 15 | Closing Day for Silver Creek and Coca-Cola Tubing Park

March 22 | WV Ski Free Day

March 29| Last day of ski season

To learn more about snowshoe or read the full list of events, click here to view their website.