America leads Doddridge Co. to State Championship game for the first time since ’78

WEST UNION, W.Va. – In Single-A football, No. 1 Doddridge County hosting No. 5 Williamstown at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

Bulldogs did not have a hot start. Noah Bumgardner throws a pick and it’ll lead to the Yellow Jackets with the first points on the board with a field goal. Williamstown goes up 3-0 early.

But, that lead was short lived. Hunter America will get in the end zone first to put Doddridge Co. on the board. They’ll lead 7-3.

And shortly after, Bumgardner hands off to America and he finds the end zone again in familiar fashion. Bulldogs lead 14-3 going into the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs score first as Bumgardner keeps it for himself and the QB keeper puts Doddridge up 20-3.

One more for good measure, America scores his third touchdown of the night to seal the deal for the Bulldogs

The final score 27-3. Bulldogs scoring 27 unanswered points and only allowed the Yellow Jackets to a single field goal.

Doddridge County will head to the State Championship game in Wheeling next week.


