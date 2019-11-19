Bartic says Polar Bears must be disciplined to beat Frankfort

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior football team gears up for the State Quarterfinals.

The Polar Bears took down number 16 Winfield last week in the first round of the state playoffs. But Fairmont Senior did not do it in normal fashion.

Starting quarterback Gage Michael saw the first half of the game from the sidelines due to an ankle injury while back up QB Dom Stingo took the reigns.

The Sophomore stepped up going 6- for- 9 for 131 yards and three touchdowns. This was more than enough for a Polar Bear victory. 42-34 was the final score. However, 34 points is the most points Fairmont Senior has given up since 2016.

The Polar Bears take on number 8 ranked Frankfort this Friday. Head coach Nick Bartic says his team must be disciplined.

“Well they’re always physical. They’re really disciplined in what they try to do. They’ve been running their offensive scheme for a long time so you have to be disciplined on defense. Offensively you’ve got to get your blocks,” Bartic said. “They’re going to be able to expose you for not sealing off or not staying disciplined on the offensive side as well.”

The Frankfort Falcons look middle of the line among playoff teams in offense and defense.

Gage Michael will be back starting as QB1 for the Polar Bears on Friday as well as the usual starting suspects on both sides of the ball for Fairmont Senior.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at East-West Stadium.