Big first half leads Minutemaids past Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tonight in high school girls basketball the Lewis County Minutemaids took on the Liberty Mountaineers.

The Minutemaids start hot a few quick buckets put them up 26-6 at the end of the first quarter. Emma Clayton contributing quite a few points for Lewis County.

Liberty starts out slow, but they’ll start the second quarter off strong with a three by Gracie Dodd.

Mountaineers never gain the lead, however. Lewis County starts scoring fast and scoring often.

Two from Emma Starett and two more from Clayton give the Minutemaids a 21 point lead with five minutes remaining in the half.

Minutemaids will secure a 23 point lead at the break.

Lewis County goes onto win final score 55-31 over the Mountaineers.

