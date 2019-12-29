Big fourth quarter leads Southern Garrett over Bridgeport

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Holiday Hoops Tournament wraps up today with a game against the Bridgeport Lady Indians and Southern Garrett from Maryland.

Bridgeport gets ahead as Gabby Reep goes strong to the basket and the Indians lead 13-9 heading into the second quarter.

But Southern Garrett rolls right to the basket to tie it up at 18 and then at 22 going into halftime.

Second half, another tie occurs as Macey Phillips comes in with the reverse to bring the game to 26-26.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams start to pull away as they get the score and the foul to lead 37-34.

Southern Garrett goes onto win 46-38.