Big performances by Vandergrift, Winkie lead Indians to State Semifinal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Three teams from around the region played their State Quarterfinal games today. That including No. 2 Bridgeport hosting No. 10 Mingo Central at Wayne Jamison Field.

In the first quarter, Mingo Central has possession. Quarterback throws but it is not to a Miner. Carson Winkie snatches it and he has room to run and does just that. Winkie runs for 97 yards on the pick six play. Bridgeport leads 7-0.

Indians have possession now and QB Devin Vandergrift keeps it for himself. Vandergrift finds a hole, cuts to the outside and takes it in the end zone for an Indians touchdown. Brideport now leads 14-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, Vandergrift hands off to Winkie and he will pummel his way into the end zone. This play puts Bridgeport up 21-0.

Mingo Central has the ball and Miners quarterback gets it to Devin Hatfield. He bobs and dodges his way right into the end zone. Miners score but Bridgeport still leads by 13.

Next big play, Vandergrift on the QB keeper to put the Indians up 28-8.

That’ll do it in Bridgeport. Indians win 28-8 final score.

The Bridgeport Indians will take on Oak Glen in the State Semifinal.