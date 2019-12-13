Big second half for Bearcats in win over Mountaineers

GRAFTON, W.Va.- Big night of High School hoops as the Sam Bord Tournament continues at Grafton High School.

Both teams came to play and we see that in the first half with scoring. It was for the most part back and forth scoring between the teams through the first period.

Jordan Jones hits a three for Liberty to put them up 11-9.

Then, Kaden Delaney to Matt Gallo for the three-point jumper to put the Bearcats on top 22-21 going into the half.

But, in this game it all goes down in the second half.

Another three for the Bearcats, this time by Ryan Maier for the Grafton lead 29-25.

Wyatt Rock hits the jumper to cut the deficit by 4 for the Mountaineers.

The Bearcats really start to pull away after Logan Beltner gets two. Things really heat up as Jack Faulkiner gets the bucket and the foul to extend the Bearcats lead 47-34 in the fourth.

Faulkiner again for the score and Grafton will lead 51-37.

Liberty tries for the comeback but the clock expires. Bearcats win with a final score of 62-42.

Faulkiner finishes with 18 points and Gallo with three threes and 14 points.