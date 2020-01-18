Big second half leads Bees over Knights

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Boys high school basketball dominated the hardwood tonight around the region.

East Fairmont hosted Preston tonight. The Bees came out hot.

Bees gained a four-point lead early on but Preston was right behind them. Scoring goes back and forth through the first quarter.

Gavin Asterino was the three-point king tonight in both the first and second half.

Nick Smith dominated the court for the Knights, though. He scored 20 points in the first half to put Preston on top by two at the break.

In the third quarter, East earns a 10 point lead, their highest lead of the game.

The Bees come out on top with the final score 78-64.

