Big second half leads Polar Bears over Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- A classic rivalry between two Marion County schools went down at the Armory tonight- Girls basketball edition.

The East Fairmont Bees took on the defending AA State Champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Polar Bears come out with a few quick buckets, Marley Washenitz puts one in to put the Polar Bears up by seven early.

The Bees don’t let up, though. East Fairmont making big plays both on offense and defense to keep them in the game, like the three hit by Kierra Bartholow.

But, the Bees can’t cut the deficit enough as they trail 22-12 into the half.

The Polar Bears come out on fire in the second half and the scoring doesn’t slow down.

Washenitz didn’t have her highest scoring night but she still finished with a double-double, 13 points and 10 steals.

Emily Starn matching Washenitz with 13 points.

Fairmont Senior dominates in the second half for the win. Final score 71-42. Polar Bears looking sharp starting the season off 3-0.