Branch Brothers: twins take the field for Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two key components of the Fairmont Senior soccer team are returning next season…and they just so happen to be brothers.

Isaac and Jonas Branch have had each other’s backs on and off the field for the past 16 years.

Jonas, the playmaker in the midfield, has shown that he controls the center of the field for the Polar Bears.

Jonas leads the team in assists with 15 this season. In addition, he also found the back of the net 18 times.

On the other hand, Issac Branch shows to be a brick wall in the defense. Issac leads the Polar Bear defense, but doesn’t hesitate to get offensive. He scored seven goals this season along with 5 assists.

The Branch Brothers not only take the pitch for the west side, but also play club soccer together for the Mountaineer United Soccer Club.

No matter which team they’re playing for, they always know who they can depend on while on the field.



“It’s a lot of fun especially, we played all our lives together. I mean, we have that special chemistry that no one else has and we always know what we’re going to do and we always expect high expectations from each other,” Jonas said. “We can’t let each other down.”

Isaac says he relies on Jonas on the field.

“It’s a great thing, because me and Jonas think off of each other a lot of the time. And it’s great that he can lead the offense a little bit more while I can focus more on the defense and make sure everyone’s in positioning and where they need to be and everything,” Issac said.

Both Isaac and Jonas made the AA-A Boys All-State First Team this year and will return to East-West Stadium for their senior season next fall.