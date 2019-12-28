Bridgeport passes Riverside in Lewis Co. Holiday Tournament

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County High School hosts the Holiday Tournament and Brigeport takes on Riverside.

Bridgeport goes on a quick run and gains a nine point lead.

But Riverside gets on the board but Bridgeport leads 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Jack Bifano and Nick Stalnaker score all of Bridgeport’s points in the first half. 11 from Bifano and 8 from Stalnaker to put the Indians up by one point heading into halftime.

Third quarter the Indians go on a run and keep the lead to win 65-40 final score.