Bright says the Bulldogs must focus on playing four quarters of football

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The Tygarts Valley coaching staff made the trek to Parkersburg for the football playoff meetings for the first time since 2005 on Sunday.



Rodney Bright’s club went 7-3 in the regular season this year which is their best finish since that ’05 season.



The Bulldogs were middle of the road in terms of playoff teams in scoring offense and allowed the second most points on defense among teams in the postseason.



But for Bright the test will be playing competitive football until the clock runs out.

“We have yet to put together four quarters of football. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had a good half. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve played a good quarter and we were fortunate enough to pull out some wins with those,” Rodney Bright said. “But this far into the season and definitely into the playoffs we’re going to have to string together four quarters and play a solid game the whole way around to win these games.”

Bright and his Bulldogs travel to Greenbrier county to take on the Cavaliers of Greenbrier West.



The Cavs are the number 4 seed in single-A and went 9-1 this year. However the Cavs have only played one playoff team.



Tygarts Valley enters the game more battle tested as theyplayed but lost to three playoff teams.



The Bulldogs play at Greenbrier West on Saturday at 1:30