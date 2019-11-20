Cizauskas named MEC Defensive Player of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. –

Glenville State linebacker Dominic Cizauskas has been named the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.



Cizauskas wrecked havoc on opposing offenses all season long racking up 120 tackles on the year.

He ranked third in the MEC with in solo tackles with 67 and also was among the leaders in tackles for a loss with 14, interceptions with 4, and passes defended with 14.

He was also able to score points for the pioneer defense as well returning two interceptions to the end zone.

Cizauskas, a senior from Mukwonago, Wisconsin will go down as one of the top defensive players in recent memory for Glenville State.

The Pioneers ended their season at 7-4.

