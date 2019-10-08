Colts shutout Hawks at home

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Girls soccer started the double-header at Philip Barbour tonight as they hosted the South Harrison Hawks.

Colts lead the Hawks 7-0 in the second half.

Colts throw in and Alisha Griffith settles the ball and gets it into the middle. Graylin Floyd comes in and strikes it right over the hands of the keeper and into the back of the net.

Colts will win this one 8-0. Philip Barbour Girls soccer will travel to Buckhannon-Upshur High School to take on the Buccaneers tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m.