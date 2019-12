SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Holiday Hoops Classic wraps up with a game against the Frankfort Falcons and the Lincoln Cougars.

Cougars start off strong with a three by Sammy Bart. Then, Ryan Leep to Payton Hawkins to put the Cougars up by three.

But Frankfort won’t let them off that easy, they go on a six point scoring streak and they’ll lead from there.

Despite the Cougars outscoring the Falcons in the second half, Frankfort comes out on top final score 54-46.