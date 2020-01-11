Despite Knights early lead, Indians pass Preston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In Indians territory tonight, the Preston Knights visit for the first time this season.

In first quarter action, Preston came out hot.

Jaden Fultz with the score and the foul, but the Indians answer as Josh Freeman got up for two.

Knights still lead by two points.

Preston kept going and gained a five point lead, but Nick Stalnaker went strong to the basket with a reverse layup.

That play followed by a three from Cory Skidmore, but Preston still leads 16-11 at the end of the first.

Bridgeport comes back to pull out a win, though. 61-49 the final score.