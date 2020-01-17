Despite Minutemaid’s fourth quarter comeback, Maier leads Bearcats to victory

WESTON, W.Va. – The Minutemaids hosted the Lady Bearcats tonight on the hardwood.

The first quarter was all Grafton. They held Lewis County to only three points and the Bearcats scored 12.

Eight of those belong to Meredith Maier. She scored game-high 16 points tonight.

In the second quarter, Payton Campbell knocked down a three for Lewis, but Maier kept the Bearcats on top 17-11 at halftime.

Second half, Grafton does not lose the lead and Bria Jacobs made sure of that. Bearcats led by seven points into the final quarter.

Emma Cayton made this final quarter interesting. She scored 10 out of her 14 points in the fourth to bring the Minutemaids within three points.

But the Bearcats hold on and win 37-33.