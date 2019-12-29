Eagles beat Indians in close finish

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – On the Boys side of the Lewis County Holiday Hoops Tournament, Bridgeport takes on Cesar Chavez out of Washington D.C.

Scoring started off slow for both teams in the first quarter a lot of points resulted from free throws.

Eagles take the last minute lead with a three 10-9 going into the second quarter.

Talan Martin fights all the way to the basket to give the Indians a one point lead but Chavez isn’t going to let them have it easy.

Eagles lead 26-19 at the break and go on to win in a close one 49-47.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories