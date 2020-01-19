Eagles roll over Panthers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Eagles of Robert C. Byrd hosted the Tug Valley Panthers today.

Tug Valley was up quick with a couple early outside shots. But, Byrd took control fast as Jerimiah King stole and takes it down the court to put the Eagles up 11-7 in the first quarter.

Later in the first, Tommy Hawkins missed a three but he gets his own rebound and get the put back to go to put RCB up by six.

Later, Blake Meighen got a rebound and made a beautiful outlet pass to Hawkins.

In the second quarter, Bryson Lucas dished it out Gavin Kennedy who drilled three from the top of the key to put Byrd up by nine.

If it worked once, it might work again. And it did. Lucas to Kennedy for three and Byrd was up by 12.

RCB won this one 80-62 the final score.

Kennedy finishes with 26 points.