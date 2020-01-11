Eagles shut down Polar Bears

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Eagles hosted the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears tonight for Boys hoops action tonight in Clarksburg.

In the end of the third quarter, RCB was up by 11 points and held the Polar Bears to only 21 points in the first three quarters.

Fairmont Senior did not go down without a fight, though. Jaiden Barkley went up for two, but RCB will still lead.

Byrd kept cooking and into the final quarter is when they really started to heat up.

Bryson Lucas fights his way in for a score followed by two from Tommy Hawkins.

Shortly after, Gavin Kennedy hits the three- pointer and just like that the SportsCenter dream team all scored but one player.

But not for long, Khori Miles comes barreling down the court and up for his signature dunk to put the nail in the coffin.

RCB wins 41-21, the final score.

“We take pride in our defense here, I mean that’s what we work on everyday. It’s starting to pay off and I mean just years and years of just diving on the floor and getting loose balls. It’s finally starting to pay off,” Miles said.

The Eagles are now 4-2 on the season.