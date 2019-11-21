Fairmont State women top AB to end three-game skid

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State Falcons hosted the Alderson Broaddus Battlers in hopes of ending their three game losing streak on Wednesday.

At halftime, AB led 29-24. But, the Battlers do not keep this lead for long. Sierra Kotchman goes up for a layup and the momentum of the game shifts in Fairmont State’s favor.



Later on, the Falcons try to cut into the lead and the ball goes to the outside to Kotchman, this time from three-point range. She hits it and puts the Falcons up 31-29.



The Falcons don’t stop there and from the three point range again Gracey Lamm shoots and it’s nothing but net.



Fairmont coming out of the locker room ready to play in the second half.

AB stays in the game with a couple threes from Shay Harper. Harper 3- for- 4 from the three point range tonight.

Fairmont State held onto the lead for the win with a final score of 77-66.

and we caught up with the head coach after the game.

Falcons Head Coach Stephanie Anderson was pleased with her team’s performance in the second half.

“You know the biggest thing going into this game was that we were worried about us. We wanted to focus on playing a game that looked like us, playing as absolute hard as we can, moving the ball just doing the things that we do in the first half we didn’t do that as all,” Anderson said. “So, honestly when we went in at halftime not much was needed to be said. I basically looked at them and said that’s not us. And that’s not okay so we need to make sure in the second half that doesn’t happen. So, thank God there is a halftime so we can adjust things and move on.”

The Falcons pick up their second win of the season and will host Davis and Elkins College this upcoming Saturday.