Fitzwater scores 17 in win over Bulldogs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County High School hosted Gilmer County tonight in Boys single-A basketball.

Hunter Jenkins returned to the starting lineup for the Bulldogs after missing the first few games due to an injury.

First quarter went back and forth, Zach Nicholas hits the jumper to put Gilmer County up by one at the end of the first quarter.

Titans go on a bit of a run in the second quarter. Brady Fitzwater led Gilmer tonight with 17 points.

The Titans scored six unanswered points to lead 20-12.

But Jenkins kept the Bulldogs in the game as they took a three-point lead at the break.

Holden Hayes had a huge third quarter for the Bulldogs scoring 13 points in the third alone and 21 in the game.

But Gilmer did not let Doddridge keep any lead. Titans keep the lead in the fourth quarter for the win.

Final score 61-50. Gilmer County picks up its first win of 2020 and fourth of the season.