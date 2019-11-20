Girls AA-A All-State Soccer Team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Girls AA-A All-State Soccer Teams were chosen and released today by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

The Girls AA-A First Team includes:

F ­- Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, jr (captain)

F -Katie Farley, Poca, fresh

F ­- Julianne Pauley, Winfield, sr

F – Anna Gregor, Sissonville, soph

M ­- Brooklyn Loveland, Oak Glen, jr

M – Allison Bender, Bridgeport, soph 

M ­-Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic, jr

M – Ava Hall, Winfield, jr

D ­- Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic, jr

D – ­Payton Gregory, Philip Barbour, jr

D ­-Emily Bryant, Winfield, sr

G ­- Katie Nestor, Charleston Catholic, sr

G ­- Mara Rinehart, Williamstown, sr

Utility -­ Mina Smith, St. Joe Central, sr

Utility ­-Kali Krynicki, Madonna, sr

Utility – Amelia Compston, Sissonville, soph

The Second Team includes:

F -­ Abigail Myers, Oak Glen, jr

F – Madie Wilson, Bridgeport, sr

F -Sophia Triplett, Elkins, sr

F ­-Abby Lee, St. Joe, sr (captain)

M ­-Jori Alexander, Oak Glen, jr

M – Isabella Aperfine, Weir, jr

M ­-Maddie Smith, RCB, sr

M ­- Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield, sr

D ­- Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover, sr

D ­- Lena Elkins, Nitro, soph

D ­- Emma Perine, Bridgeport, sr

G ­- Cloie Mosesso, Philip Barbour, sr

G ­- Myleena Starsick, East Fairmont, soph

Utility -­ Morgan Wills, Oak Hill, jr

Utility ­- Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County, sr

Utility – Bella Cinco, Charleston Catholic, soph

Honorable Mention includes:

Alexis Adams, Weir; Alexa Andrews, Oak Glen; Jon’C Atkinson, Scott; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Alaina Bott, Lincoln; Mikayla Brown, Braxton County; Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Beth Carter, Liberty; Emma Coiner, Williamstown; Sarah Crim, Robert C. Byrd; Jacinda Devart, Grafton; Karlie Denham, North Marion; Kadie Dunham, Grafton; Aeriss Efaw, North Marion; Abigail Gerner, Wheeling Central; Kate Gribben, Fairmont Senior; Haley Gribble, Philip Barbour; Molli Gould, Robert C. Byrd; Haylee Griffith, Bridgeport; Margaret Hartzell, Wheeling Central;  Mackenzie Hendricks, Lewis County; Abi Hugh, Huntington St. Joe; Emily Jett, Lincoln; Kennedy Jones, Sissonville; Kalei Jordan, Winfield; Shannon Karr, Charleston Catholic;  Avary King, Fairmont Senior; Heidi King, Braxton County; Isabella Karlen, Elkins; Emily Knotts, Grafton; Brittany Lawrence, Philip Barbour; Abby Macek, Madonna; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Lilly McMullen, Williamstown; Angelina Musilli, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jenna Panaro, Charleston Catholic; Shayna Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Berta Pintatdo, Scott; Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport; Samantha Richbart, Huntington St. Joe; Hannah Runions, Poca; Brooke Runner, Grafton; Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport; Ember Smith, South Harrison; Angelina Spickard, Madonna; Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Ava Taylor, Weir; Sydney Vilain, Liberty; Laney Whitmore, Huntington St. Joe; Jillian Williams, Oak Glen

