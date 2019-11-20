Girls AA-A All-State Soccer Team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Girls AA-A All-State Soccer Teams were chosen and released today by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
The Girls AA-A First Team includes:
F - Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, jr (captain)
F -Katie Farley, Poca, fresh
F - Julianne Pauley, Winfield, sr
F – Anna Gregor, Sissonville, soph
M - Brooklyn Loveland, Oak Glen, jr
M – Allison Bender, Bridgeport, soph
M -Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic, jr
M – Ava Hall, Winfield, jr
D - Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic, jr
D – Payton Gregory, Philip Barbour, jr
D -Emily Bryant, Winfield, sr
G - Katie Nestor, Charleston Catholic, sr
G - Mara Rinehart, Williamstown, sr
Utility - Mina Smith, St. Joe Central, sr
Utility -Kali Krynicki, Madonna, sr
Utility – Amelia Compston, Sissonville, soph
The Second Team includes:
F - Abigail Myers, Oak Glen, jr
F – Madie Wilson, Bridgeport, sr
F -Sophia Triplett, Elkins, sr
F -Abby Lee, St. Joe, sr (captain)
M -Jori Alexander, Oak Glen, jr
M – Isabella Aperfine, Weir, jr
M -Maddie Smith, RCB, sr
M - Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield, sr
D - Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover, sr
D - Lena Elkins, Nitro, soph
D - Emma Perine, Bridgeport, sr
G - Cloie Mosesso, Philip Barbour, sr
G - Myleena Starsick, East Fairmont, soph
Utility - Morgan Wills, Oak Hill, jr
Utility - Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County, sr
Utility – Bella Cinco, Charleston Catholic, soph
Honorable Mention includes:
Alexis Adams, Weir; Alexa Andrews, Oak Glen; Jon’C Atkinson, Scott; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Alaina Bott, Lincoln; Mikayla Brown, Braxton County; Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Beth Carter, Liberty; Emma Coiner, Williamstown; Sarah Crim, Robert C. Byrd; Jacinda Devart, Grafton; Karlie Denham, North Marion; Kadie Dunham, Grafton; Aeriss Efaw, North Marion; Abigail Gerner, Wheeling Central; Kate Gribben, Fairmont Senior; Haley Gribble, Philip Barbour; Molli Gould, Robert C. Byrd; Haylee Griffith, Bridgeport; Margaret Hartzell, Wheeling Central; Mackenzie Hendricks, Lewis County; Abi Hugh, Huntington St. Joe; Emily Jett, Lincoln; Kennedy Jones, Sissonville; Kalei Jordan, Winfield; Shannon Karr, Charleston Catholic; Avary King, Fairmont Senior; Heidi King, Braxton County; Isabella Karlen, Elkins; Emily Knotts, Grafton; Brittany Lawrence, Philip Barbour; Abby Macek, Madonna; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Lilly McMullen, Williamstown; Angelina Musilli, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jenna Panaro, Charleston Catholic; Shayna Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Berta Pintatdo, Scott; Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport; Samantha Richbart, Huntington St. Joe; Hannah Runions, Poca; Brooke Runner, Grafton; Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport; Ember Smith, South Harrison; Angelina Spickard, Madonna; Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Ava Taylor, Weir; Sydney Vilain, Liberty; Laney Whitmore, Huntington St. Joe; Jillian Williams, Oak Glen