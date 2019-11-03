Girls XC State Champions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Cross Country Meet was held on Saturday at Cabell Midland.

On the Girls side, the AA-A Top 10 Finalists include:

Eryka Christopher (East Fairmont) Ella Henson (Williamstown) Erin Osullivan (Pikeview) Lydia Falkenstein (Fairmont Senior) Carlina Jacquez (Fairmont Senior) Rachel Withrow (Winfield) Aubrey Custer (Charleston Catholic) Emerson Grafton (Bridgeport) Mackenzie Stanley (Fairmont Senior) Chloe Lightfritz (Williamstown)

Girls AA-A Top 10 Finalists

The Girls AA-A Champion is Fairmont Senior High School.

Girls AA-A Champion Fairmont Sr.

In AAA, the Top 10 Finalists include:

Lea Hatcher (Morgantown) Athena Young (Morgantown) Irene Riggs (Morgantown) Madison Trippett (Parkersburg) Caroline Kirby (University) Allie Martin (Preston) Emma Jenkins (Cabell Midland) Audrey Hall (Hurricane) Zoe Shetty (University) Emma Williams (University)

Girls AAA Champion Morgantown

Girls AAA Top 10 Finalists

The Girls AAA Champion is Morgantown High School.