Girls XC State Champions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Cross Country Meet was held on Saturday at Cabell Midland.
On the Girls side, the AA-A Top 10 Finalists include:
- Eryka Christopher (East Fairmont)
- Ella Henson (Williamstown)
- Erin Osullivan (Pikeview)
- Lydia Falkenstein (Fairmont Senior)
- Carlina Jacquez (Fairmont Senior)
- Rachel Withrow (Winfield)
- Aubrey Custer (Charleston Catholic)
- Emerson Grafton (Bridgeport)
- Mackenzie Stanley (Fairmont Senior)
- Chloe Lightfritz (Williamstown)
The Girls AA-A Champion is Fairmont Senior High School.
In AAA, the Top 10 Finalists include:
- Lea Hatcher (Morgantown)
- Athena Young (Morgantown)
- Irene Riggs (Morgantown)
- Madison Trippett (Parkersburg)
- Caroline Kirby (University)
- Allie Martin (Preston)
- Emma Jenkins (Cabell Midland)
- Audrey Hall (Hurricane)
- Zoe Shetty (University)
- Emma Williams (University)
The Girls AAA Champion is Morgantown High School.