Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Girls XC State Champions

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Cross Country Meet was held on Saturday at Cabell Midland.

On the Girls side, the AA-A Top 10 Finalists include:

  1. Eryka Christopher (East Fairmont)
  2. Ella Henson (Williamstown)
  3. Erin Osullivan (Pikeview)
  4. Lydia Falkenstein (Fairmont Senior)
  5. Carlina Jacquez (Fairmont Senior)
  6. Rachel Withrow (Winfield)
  7. Aubrey Custer (Charleston Catholic)
  8. Emerson Grafton (Bridgeport)
  9. Mackenzie Stanley (Fairmont Senior)
  10. Chloe Lightfritz (Williamstown)
Girls AA-A Top 10 Finalists
(Source: WVSSAC)

The Girls AA-A Champion is Fairmont Senior High School.

Girls AA-A Champion Fairmont Sr.
(Source: WVSSAC)

In AAA, the Top 10 Finalists include:

  1. Lea Hatcher (Morgantown)
  2. Athena Young (Morgantown)
  3. Irene Riggs (Morgantown)
  4. Madison Trippett (Parkersburg)
  5. Caroline Kirby (University)
  6. Allie Martin (Preston)
  7. Emma Jenkins (Cabell Midland)
  8. Audrey Hall (Hurricane)
  9. Zoe Shetty (University)
  10. Emma Williams (University)
Girls AAA Champion Morgantown
(Source: WVSSAC)
Girls AAA Top 10 Finalists
(Source: WVSSAC)

The Girls AAA Champion is Morgantown High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories