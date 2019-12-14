Grafton closes Sam Bord Tourney with a win

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In Girls high school hoops tonight, the Sam Bord Tournament Championship game involves Grafton and Philip Barbour.

Meredith Maier sets the tone with this jumper putting Grafton up 7-5 early.

Then, Bria Jacobs with the steal and she takes it all the way to the hoop, Bearcats lead 23-24.

Colts do not let up, though. Emily Denisojn fights for the score, but the Colts trail by 11 at the half.

Second half play begins with two from Jacobs, putting Grafton up 13.

Destiney Blake hits the three for the Colts to cut the deficit by 9.

Tori Jackson goes off for the Bearcats…10 points in the third period and she will seal the deal for Grafton.

Final score 67-50, a good start to the season for Grafton.