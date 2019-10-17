Hawks motivated heading into another game against ranked team

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison High School will host a match up of ranked teams this Friday. The No. 9 ranked Tygarts Valley Bulldogs take on the No. 15 South Harrison Hawks.

Both teams are coming off of losses from week seven. Tygarts Valley fell to Pendelton County and South Harrison lost to Ritchie County.

Hawks Head Coach Chris Underwood likes where his team’s mindset is going into the game.

“I think we have some confidence in where our game has been going lately. I think that we were upset, in a good way, after the loss on Friday and they don’t want to feel that anymore,” Underwood said.



Underwood also says the team is planning to combat the Tygarts Valley speed defensively. As for offense, the Hawks’ strategy is to use plays that catch the Bulldogs off guard in order to find the end zone.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at South Harrison High School. Highlights will air on the 12 SportsZone at 11 p.m.