Hawks prepare for round one of the playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC held the first high school football playoff meeting of 2019 in Parkersburg today.

One of the teams around the region heading to the playoffs is South Harrison.

The Hawks secured their spot in the post season after a win in week 11 over Tucker County. They end the regular season 6-4 and head coach Chris Underwood is pleased with his teams progress so far.

“I think that the boys put forth a really good effort this year. They wanted to turn things around from last year and it showed. Like initially in practice in early August and that momentum just kind of carried through. Coaching staff has done a great job coaching up the boys so proud of exactly where we are,” Underwood said.

The Hawks have been battling tough teams all year, recording important wins when they needed in order to make the playoffs. Their motivation? The feat of it being their final game.

“Well you just simply put it to them what is it, I mean at this point you win and you go on, you lose and you’re done, your season’s over and we’ve got 13 seniors in the locker room that want to keep playing,” Underwood said.

South Harrison will play on the road against Ritchie County this Friday. The Rebels enter the playoffs with one loss to number one ranked Doddridge County.

The last time the Hawks played the Rebels was in week seven and they were defeated 38-12. Coach Underwood says this time his team must bring their A game.

“I think that we really want to really focus on playing four quarters of football offensively, defensively, and special teams. Really we just want to step it up in all phases of the game in the post season,”Underwood said.

Kickoff is scheduled for this Friday at Ritchie County High School at 7:30 p.m.