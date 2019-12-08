Hawks roll over Wheeling Central in Frank Memorial Mixer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Day two of the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer will wrap up with two games featuring teams from around the region.

University sees Wheeling Central and the Hawks come out hot.

University scores 8 unanswered points to start the game off strong and a runner by Abbie Coen will cap it off.

The Hawks continue their hot start midway through the second quarter as Ashten Boggs makes the layup to put University up 26-12. And the Hawks don’t let up.

Boggs not the only scorer in this game, A few Hawks contribute such as Lauren Dean who hits a three to put University up 44-17.

Hawks win this one with ease with a final score of 70-36. Ashten Boggs finished the day with 20 points leading the Hawks.